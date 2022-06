Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right. Her new book is Dollars for Life.

Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement

Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right. Her new book is Dollars for Life.