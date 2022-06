An underdog came out on top at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Four-year-old Trumpet is the first bloodhound to take home the coveted Best in Show title. And he has something else to toot his horn about: he's a newcomer. Trumpet started competing in January.

