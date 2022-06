Trio of albums gives saxophonist Charles Lloyd the opportunity to search inward Musician Charles Lloyd is releasing three different albums featuring three trio ensembles. The first, Chapel, comes out Friday and the Ocean in August and Sacred Thread in October.

Trio of albums gives saxophonist Charles Lloyd the opportunity to search inward