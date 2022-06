Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight Fifty years ago, Title IX banned discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. Advocates say it's been a fight to make sure girls and women get the opportunities promised.

Sports Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight Listen · 7:17