Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight Fifty years ago, Title IX banned discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. While it has revolutionized female athletics, it's been a constant fight.

Sports Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight Title IX revolutionized female athletics but advocates say it's been a constant fight Audio will be available later today. Fifty years ago, Title IX banned discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. While it has revolutionized female athletics, it's been a constant fight. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor