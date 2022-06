Death toll continues to rise after a powerful quake struck eastern Afghanistan Aid workers and Taliban officials have rushed to a remote southeastern corner of the country — where they are now assessing the damage caused by Wednesday's earthquake.

Death toll continues to rise after a powerful quake struck eastern Afghanistan Aid workers and Taliban officials have rushed to a remote southeastern corner of the country — where they are now assessing the damage caused by Wednesday's earthquake.