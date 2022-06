Scientists think superworms might be a solution to the trash crisis A new study out of Australia shows that a superworm, larvae of the darkling beetle, can eat styrofoam. Scientists aim to find out how the larvae break down some of plastic waste humans produce.

A new study out of Australia shows that a superworm, larvae of the darkling beetle, can eat styrofoam. Scientists aim to find out how the larvae break down some of plastic waste humans produce.