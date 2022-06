Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The" The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the request. Ohio State may control use of "The" on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts.

Business Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word "The"