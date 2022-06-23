Guess who's back in the house (music scene); plus 'Would it Kill You to Laugh'

In a matter of days Beyoncé and Drake both released music that nods to House music. Neither of them are queer, but the they're borrowing from a genre that was liberating for Black queer people from the 70s to today. In this episode our June guest host B.A. Parker welcomes Back Issue's co-host Josh Gwynn to chat about house music's roots and the genre's sudden mainstream resurgence. Also, comedians Kate Berlant & John Early join Parker to talk about their new standup special Would it Kill You to Laugh, comedy that isn't commentary, and how to pronounce caramel.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner and Janet Woojeong Lee.