Guess who's back in the house (music scene); plus 'Would it Kill You to Laugh' : It's Been a Minute In a matter of days Beyoncé and Drake both released records that draw deeply on 90s era house music. Neither of them are queer, but the they're borrowing from a genre that has been liberating for Black & Latino queer people from the 70s to today. In this episode our June guest host B.A. Parker welcomes Back Issue's co-host Josh Gwynn to chat about house music's roots and the genre's resurgence. Also, comedians Kate Berlant & John Early talk about their new special Would it Kill You to Laugh. They're great friends, and they let us in on some of their inside jokes.

DJ Frankie Knuckles plays at the Def Mix 20th Anniversary Weekender on May 6, 2007 in London, England. Frankie Knuckles was one of the earliest pioneers of house music, helping to popularize it in Chicago during the 1980's. Claire Greenway/Getty Images hide caption

DJ Frankie Knuckles plays at the Def Mix 20th Anniversary Weekender on May 6, 2007 in London, England. Frankie Knuckles was one of the earliest pioneers of house music, helping to popularize it in Chicago during the 1980's.

In a matter of days Beyoncé and Drake both released music that nods to House music. Neither of them are queer, but the they're borrowing from a genre that was liberating for Black queer people from the 70s to today. In this episode our June guest host B.A. Parker welcomes Back Issue's co-host Josh Gwynn to chat about house music's roots and the genre's sudden mainstream resurgence. Also, comedians Kate Berlant & John Early join Parker to talk about their new standup special Would it Kill You to Laugh, comedy that isn't commentary, and how to pronounce caramel.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our editors are Jessica Mendoza and Quinn O'Toole. We had engineering help from Stu Rushfield. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. Our intern is Ehianeta Arheghan. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.