Former DOJ officials testify before Jan. 6 committee NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former Department of Defense special counsel and New York University law professor Ryan Goodman about the Jan. 6 committee's fifth public hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday.

Politics Former DOJ officials testify before Jan. 6 committee Former DOJ officials testify before Jan. 6 committee Listen · 5:08 5:08 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former Department of Defense special counsel and New York University law professor Ryan Goodman about the Jan. 6 committee's fifth public hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor