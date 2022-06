The ongoing fight to keep floodwaters at bay is taking a toll on these Minnesotans Hundreds living in northern Minnesota have been battling back record-setting flooding for a month and a half, the result of a deep, late-melting winter snowpack followed by heavy spring rains.

Weather The ongoing fight to keep floodwaters at bay is taking a toll on these Minnesotans The ongoing fight to keep floodwaters at bay is taking a toll on these Minnesotans Listen · 3:48 3:48 Hundreds living in northern Minnesota have been battling back record-setting flooding for a month and a half, the result of a deep, late-melting winter snowpack followed by heavy spring rains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor