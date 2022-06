Trump tried to use the DOJ in his effort to overturn election, ex-DOJ officials said The House Jan. 6 committee held a hearing Thursday with testimony from former DOJ officials on how Donald Trump tried to use the department to spread false claims about election fraud.

The House Jan. 6 committee held a hearing Thursday with testimony from former DOJ officials on how Donald Trump tried to use the department to spread false claims about election fraud.