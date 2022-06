Juul is ordered by the FDA to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market JUUL Labs is no longer allowed to sell or distribute its e-cigarette or vaping products in the U.S. The FDA said its review found Juul products potentially harmful. The company plans to fight back.

Business Juul is ordered by the FDA to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market Juul is ordered by the FDA to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market Audio will be available later today. JUUL Labs is no longer allowed to sell or distribute its e-cigarette or vaping products in the U.S. The FDA said its review found Juul products potentially harmful. The company plans to fight back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor