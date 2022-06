Oregon man breaks the record for fastest time alphabetizing alphabet soup Jacob Chandler successfully arranged letters "A" through "Z" in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. Chandler says he was inspired to take on the challenge to show his son that anything is possible.

