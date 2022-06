In addition to the rail strike, Britain braces for strikes in other industries Rail workers in England, Wales and Scotland are on strike — demanding more pay and protesting planned job cuts. It's just one of many strikes Britain is likely to experience this summer.

Rail workers in England, Wales and Scotland are on strike — demanding more pay and protesting planned job cuts. It's just one of many strikes Britain is likely to experience this summer.