U.S. swimmer sinks to the bottom of the pool and her coach jumps in to save her A terrifying moment at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes dove in, grabbed artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez and got her to the surface for medical attention.

