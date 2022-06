Ice in the Arctic is melting even faster than scientists expected, study finds NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to scientists Melinda Webster with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, about implications for the rest of the globe. She's on an icebreaker ship to examine ice melt.

Climate Ice in the Arctic is melting even faster than scientists expected, study finds Ice in the Arctic is melting even faster than scientists expected, study finds Listen · 3:46 3:46 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to scientists Melinda Webster with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, about implications for the rest of the globe. She's on an icebreaker ship to examine ice melt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor