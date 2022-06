Baz Luhrmann's gaudy 'Elvis' is a shapeless blur of a musical biopic Elvis' longtime manager Col. Parker plays an oversized role, but that's not this film's only problem. There may be a great movie hiding in Elvis, but it's buried under an awful lot of visual clutter.

Review Movie Reviews Baz Luhrmann's gaudy 'Elvis' is a shapeless blur of a musical biopic Baz Luhrmann's gaudy 'Elvis' is a shapeless blur of a musical biopic Listen · 7:01 7:01 Elvis' longtime manager Col. Parker plays an oversized role, but that's not this film's only problem. There may be a great movie hiding in Elvis, but it's buried under an awful lot of visual clutter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor