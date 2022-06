Former governor whose bill was at the center of Roe ruling reacts to SCOTUS' decision NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Phil Bryant, the former governor of Mississippi, who signed a bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Politics Former governor whose bill was at the center of Roe ruling reacts to SCOTUS' decision Former governor whose bill was at the center of Roe ruling reacts to SCOTUS' decision Listen · 4:58 4:58 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Phil Bryant, the former governor of Mississippi, who signed a bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor