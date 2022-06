'Trigger laws' have been taking effect now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned States are moving to immediately ban abortions, after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe. Many states have so-called "trigger laws" to ban the procedure in the event of a such a ruling.

