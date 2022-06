The scene at the Mississippi clinic at the center of the abortion ruling The clinic at the center of the Supreme Court's Roe decision is Jackson Women's Health Organization. The last clinic to provide abortions in Mississippi, it lost its fight to preserve abortion rights.

National The scene at the Mississippi clinic at the center of the abortion ruling The scene at the Mississippi clinic at the center of the abortion ruling Listen · 3:19 3:19 The clinic at the center of the Supreme Court's Roe decision is Jackson Women's Health Organization. The last clinic to provide abortions in Mississippi, it lost its fight to preserve abortion rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor