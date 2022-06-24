#2251: Driveway Diplomacy : The Best of Car Talk Chip lives in a congested suburban area where his next door neighbor is in the habit of warming up his car every day for 20 minutes in the driveway that's right between their two houses. Chip isn't sure whether to approach his neighbor with the 'poisonous fumes' or 'you're wrecking your car' or 'you're wrecking our planet' approach. Will Tom and Ray be able to help Chip deftly navigate this situation, or will they just put a lit match to it? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

