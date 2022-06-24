The Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Just shy of its 50th anniversary, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

In a 6-to 3-decision, the Supreme Court voted to strike down the precedent this morning.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

It's a historic moment – one with massive implications for every American.

And there are a lot of questions about what this means for the future of abortion access and health care more broadly.

We answer your questions with help from our panel of experts and listen to your thoughts.

Lisa Desjardins, Katy Tur, Anita Kumar, Leah Litman, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, and Julie Rovner join us for the conversation.

