Jackson Women's Health Org. is fully booked, with abortions facing a ban in 9 days The clinic at the center of this week's Supreme Court decision on abortion plans its next moves. Jackson Women's Health Organization is in its final days of providing legal abortions in Mississippi.

Medical Treatments Jackson Women's Health Org. is fully booked, with abortions facing a ban in 9 days Jackson Women's Health Org. is fully booked, with abortions facing a ban in 9 days Listen · 3:11 3:11 The clinic at the center of this week's Supreme Court decision on abortion plans its next moves. Jackson Women's Health Organization is in its final days of providing legal abortions in Mississippi. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor