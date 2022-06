One OB-GYN discusses why she opposes abortions NPR's Susan Davis speaks with Dr. Christina Francis, board member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion.

Health Care One OB-GYN discusses why she opposes abortions One OB-GYN discusses why she opposes abortions Listen · 6:48 6:48 NPR's Susan Davis speaks with Dr. Christina Francis, board member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion. NPR's Health Policy Correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin contributed reporting to this segment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor