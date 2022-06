Biden will visit Saudi Arabia to ask for an increase in oil production President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month represents a stark change in his attitude towards Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been implicated in the killing of a journalist.

Politics Biden will visit Saudi Arabia to ask for an increase in oil production Biden will visit Saudi Arabia to ask for an increase in oil production Listen · 5:59 5:59 President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month represents a stark change in his attitude towards Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been implicated in the killing of a journalist.