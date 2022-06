People in Louisville share their stories as laws banning abortion go into effect The Supreme Court ruling yesterday triggered immediate abortion bans in Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota. But EMW Women's Surgical Center, a Louisville abortion clinic, is fighting to stay open.

People in Louisville share their stories as laws banning abortion go into effect The Supreme Court ruling yesterday triggered immediate abortion bans in Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota. But EMW Women's Surgical Center, a Louisville abortion clinic, is fighting to stay open.