Anti-abortion advocates bring fight to Colorado Opponents of abortion rights are seeking to take the fight to all 50 states, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

National Anti-abortion advocates bring fight to Colorado Anti-abortion advocates bring fight to Colorado Listen · 2:27 2:27 Opponents of abortion rights are seeking to take the fight to all 50 states, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor