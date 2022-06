Michigan is looking to ban abortions. It may rest on the gubernatorial election Abortion is still legal in Michigan but it's the subject of litigation. It will be a main campaign issue for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her most competitive Republican rival, Tudor Dixon.

Elections Michigan is looking to ban abortions. It may rest on the gubernatorial election Michigan is looking to ban abortions. It may rest on the gubernatorial election Listen · 4:31 4:31 Abortion is still legal in Michigan but it's the subject of litigation. It will be a main campaign issue for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her most competitive Republican rival, Tudor Dixon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor