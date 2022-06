Texas has banned almost all abortions — but it's taken decades Nine years ago, state Sen. Wendy Davis stopped a vote on a bill that would have forced Texas abortion facilities to close. Now abortions will soon be illegal in the state with few exceptions.

National Texas has banned almost all abortions — but it's taken decades Texas has banned almost all abortions — but it's taken decades Listen · 3:54 3:54 Nine years ago, state Sen. Wendy Davis stopped a vote on a bill that would have forced Texas abortion facilities to close. Now abortions will soon be illegal in the state with few exceptions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor