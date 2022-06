What happens when white women hypersexualize Asian women onscreen NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elaine Hsieh Chou about her recent essay in Vanity Fair, which addresses how Hollywood perpetuates Asian stereotypes.

Culture What happens when white women hypersexualize Asian women onscreen What happens when white women hypersexualize Asian women onscreen Listen · 8:03 8:03 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elaine Hsieh Chou about her recent essay in Vanity Fair, which addresses how Hollywood perpetuates Asian stereotypes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor