Rolling back abortion rights was central to conservatives. What's the focus now? Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, NPR's Rachel Martin talks to George Mason University law professor Helen Alvare about the next steps of the anti-abortion rights movement.

Law Rolling back abortion rights was central to conservatives. What's the focus now? Rolling back abortion rights was central to conservatives. What's the focus now? Listen · 7:02 7:02 Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, NPR's Rachel Martin talks to George Mason University law professor Helen Alvare about the next steps of the anti-abortion rights movement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor