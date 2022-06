The war in Ukraine is looming large at a meeting of the G7 nations Leaders of the seven wealthiest democracies began three days of talks Sunday in Germany's Bavarian Alps — as Russia fired a barrage of missiles at the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

