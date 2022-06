The first 'Harry Potter' book was published 25 years ago in the U.K. Three authors — Laura Lam, Amy E. Reichert and Scott Reintgen — weigh in on what the series has meant to them over the decades.

Books The first 'Harry Potter' book was published 25 years ago in the U.K. The first 'Harry Potter' book was published 25 years ago in the U.K. Listen · 3:32 3:32 Three authors — Laura Lam, Amy E. Reichert and Scott Reintgen — weigh in on what the series has meant to them over the decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor