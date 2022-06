Why Russia says it has not defaulted on its foreign debt Russia officially defaulted on its foreign-currency debt for the first time in over a century. But it does not consider itself in default because its payments have been blocked by Western sanctions.

Business Why Russia says it has not defaulted on its foreign debt Why Russia says it has not defaulted on its foreign debt Audio will be available later today. Russia officially defaulted on its foreign-currency debt for the first time in over a century. But it does not consider itself in default because its payments have been blocked by Western sanctions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor