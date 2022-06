A tiny Victorian house mysteriously shows up at Golden Gate Park The doll house-sized installation was placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump, with the message: "Where there is hatred, let us sow love." Officials say they have no plans to take it down.

National A tiny Victorian house mysteriously shows up at Golden Gate Park A tiny Victorian house mysteriously shows up at Golden Gate Park Listen · 0:27 0:27 The doll house-sized installation was placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump, with the message: "Where there is hatred, let us sow love." Officials say they have no plans to take it down. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor