Joel Kim Booster reflects on the 'Pride and Prejudice' of Fire Island's party scene Booster's film Fire Island, which he wrote and stars in, was inspired by the Jane Austen novel. The movie is a rom-com about a group of gay friends and explores racism and classism in their community.

Joel Kim Booster reflects on the 'Pride and Prejudice' of Fire Island's party scene Joel Kim Booster reflects on the 'Pride and Prejudice' of Fire Island's party scene Listen · 38:04 38:04 Booster's film Fire Island, which he wrote and stars in, was inspired by the Jane Austen novel. The movie is a rom-com about a group of gay friends and explores racism and classism in their community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor