What we've all lost in Ubers and what we've found along the way

Über forgetful

Uber recently published their sixth annual lost and found index, which features the most commonly lost items and the most unique items found. Things like 40 chicken nuggets and a painting of Kung Fu Panda, but what else has been lost in the back of rideshares over the years?

Getaway cab

Tim Larimer once lost something important in a cab: an alternate persona, Sharon Peters. Larimer tells the tale of how a crush and a cell phone call led to losing a lifetime's worth of drag in the trunk of a car. Despite the hardship of losing so much, Larimer looks on the bright side with his new and improved life with Sharon.

Lost and unfound

As humans, we love to attach meaning to things. What does it mean to lose something? What about replacing a lost item with something that isn't quite like the original? We had to know the greater meaning of all of this, so we asked a real life philosopher and fellow NPR voice Chioke I'Anson about what it means to lose something, and in turn how we lose versions of ourselves. Deep!

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego's jacket?

Sometimes love means letting go (of things), more specifically a floor-length red leather jacket. We surprise Shane and his boyfriend Dusty with something that will fill the void of an old lost item.

