Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue on Jan. 6 probe Richard Donoghue, who served as acting deputy attorney general in the Trump administration, talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

Politics Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue on Jan. 6 probe Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue on Jan. 6 probe Listen · 4:44 4:44 Richard Donoghue, who served as acting deputy attorney general in the Trump administration, talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor