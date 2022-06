Russian court extends Brittney Griner's detention A Russian court has again extended the arrest of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Her trial on drug charges starts July 1.

World Russian court extends Brittney Griner's detention Russian court extends Brittney Griner's detention Listen · 2:08 2:08 A Russian court has again extended the arrest of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Her trial on drug charges starts July 1. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor