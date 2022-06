News brief: 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio, Jan. 6 hearing, NATO summit Dozens of migrants are found dead in a truck in Texas. The House Jan. 6 panel schedules a last-minute hearing. NATO leaders meet in Madrid for what could be the most transformative summit in decades.

National News brief: 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio, Jan. 6 hearing, NATO summit News brief: 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio, Jan. 6 hearing, NATO summit Listen · 11:02 11:02 Dozens of migrants are found dead in a truck in Texas. The House Jan. 6 panel schedules a last-minute hearing. NATO leaders meet in Madrid for what could be the most transformative summit in decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor