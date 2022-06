3 people are dead after an Amtrak train hits a truck and derails in Missouri An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri. Two people from the Amtrak train were killed in addition to one person in the dump truck, authorities say.

3 people are dead after an Amtrak train hits a truck and derails in Missouri 3 people are dead after an Amtrak train hits a truck and derails in Missouri Audio will be available later today. An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri. Two people from the Amtrak train were killed in addition to one person in the dump truck, authorities say. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor