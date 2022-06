The House Jan. 6 committee schedules a last-minute hearing for Tuesday This will be the sixth hearing for the Democratic-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Politics The House Jan. 6 committee schedules a last-minute hearing for Tuesday The House Jan. 6 committee schedules a last-minute hearing for Tuesday Listen · 3:10 3:10 This will be the sixth hearing for the Democratic-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor