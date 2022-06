There's been a downturn in the number of companies choosing to go public Due to high inflation, rising interest rates and economic fears, stock markets are seeing a sharp decline in the number of private companies that want to begin selling stock to the general public.

There's been a downturn in the number of companies choosing to go public Due to high inflation, rising interest rates and economic fears, stock markets are seeing a sharp decline in the number of private companies that want to begin selling stock to the general public.