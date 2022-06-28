Tigger, a 2-year-old Bengal cat in Vancouver, shows just how brave he is

As his owners were packing for a camping trip last week, a black bear appeared in their driveway. Tigger, channeling his inner tiger, arched his back, walked toward the bear — chasing it away.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. We all know our kitties are fearless, while Tigger, a 2-year-old Bengal cat in Vancouver, is braver than most. Last week, as his owners packed for a camping trip, a black bear appeared in their driveway. Gavin Sturrock was able to capture the moment on his phone.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

GAVIN STURROCK: Tigger, come back. Oh, [expletive].

MARTINEZ: Tigger, clearly channeling his inner tiger, arched his back, walked toward the bear, chasing it away. Now, despite being a regular sight, the bear hasn't been seen since. It's MORNING EDITION.

