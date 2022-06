Tigger, a 2-year-old Bengal cat in Vancouver, shows just how brave he is As his owners were packing for a camping trip last week, a black bear appeared in their driveway. Tigger, channeling his inner tiger, arched his back, walked toward the bear — chasing it away.

Animals