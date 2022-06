The FDA considers the nation's next round of vaccines to battle COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Tuesday to make an extremely difficult but important decision: Should vaccines be updated to target the omicron variant?

Health The FDA considers the nation's next round of vaccines to battle COVID-19 The FDA considers the nation's next round of vaccines to battle COVID-19 Listen · 3:49 3:49 The Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Tuesday to make an extremely difficult but important decision: Should vaccines be updated to target the omicron variant? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor