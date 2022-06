25 years ago: Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear It happened during a boxing match in Las Vegas, and was one of the stranger moments in modern sports history. Tyson bit off part of Holyfield's ear and spit it out. Minutes later Tyson bit him again.

Sports 25 years ago: Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear 25 years ago: Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear Listen · 1:38 1:38 It happened during a boxing match in Las Vegas, and was one of the stranger moments in modern sports history. Tyson bit off part of Holyfield's ear and spit it out. Minutes later Tyson bit him again. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor