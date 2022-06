A master of American abstract art has died: Sam Gilliam was 88 Gilliam, one of the most celebrated Black artists of his generation, was known for his Drape works. Vibrantly painted pieces of fabric were hung by clips and couldn't be presented the same way twice.

Obituaries A master of American abstract art has died: Sam Gilliam was 88 A master of American abstract art has died: Sam Gilliam was 88 Listen · 1:08 1:08 Gilliam, one of the most celebrated Black artists of his generation, was known for his Drape works. Vibrantly painted pieces of fabric were hung by clips and couldn't be presented the same way twice. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor