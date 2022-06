A woman changed her views on abortion after she had to make the decision for herself NPR's Rachel Martin talks to a woman in Los Angeles, who had grown up religious, and faced a decision she never thought she would. She explains how her abortion changed her views on abortion-rights.

National A woman changed her views on abortion after she had to make the decision for herself A woman changed her views on abortion after she had to make the decision for herself Listen · 7:38 7:38 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to a woman in Los Angeles, who had grown up religious, and faced a decision she never thought she would. She explains how her abortion changed her views on abortion-rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor